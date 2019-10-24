Cleared In Trevino Shooting, Ex-San Benito Police Chief Back On Force As Lieutenant

Former San Benito police chief Michael Galvan is back on the force – but as a lieutenant. Galvan returned to the department this week – a little more than a month after he and 3 other law enforcement officers were cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the shooting death of an unarmed San Benito man last December. After reviewing a 9-month Texas Rangers investigation, a Cameron County grand jury determined the officers were justified in using deadly force against 21-year-old Ricardo Trevino.

Trevino, who was the stepson of San Benito police supervisor Art Flores, was shot to death in his car December 7th last year. Galvan was demoted to assistant chief as the department conducted an internal affairs investigation, and was later placed on administrative leave pending the results of the Rangers investigation.