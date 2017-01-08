Home WORLD Clerics Offering Religious Edicts In Cairo Metro Stir Debate
Clerics Offering Religious Edicts In Cairo Metro Stir Debate
WORLD
0

Clerics Offering Religious Edicts In Cairo Metro Stir Debate

0
0
920×920 (1)
now viewing

Clerics Offering Religious Edicts In Cairo Metro Stir Debate

Venezuela_Political_Crisis_32808.jpg-e78de
now playing

Allies Say Venezuelan Opposition Figures Taken Away

donald trump
now playing

Trump On Tricky Legal Ground With 'Obamacare' Threat

Trump_61234-644×485
now playing

Kelly Flexes Muscle His First Day On The Job At White House

pedestrian_auto_accident_01_red_300
now playing

Evidence Sought In Auto-Pedestrian Accident Involving Deputy Constable

murder-investigation
now playing

Two Suspects Facing Murder Charges In Edinburg Shooting

JOHN KELLY
now playing

White House Says Kelly Has 'full authority'

CHRIS CHRISTIE AT CUBS GAME
now playing

Brouhaha! NJ Gov Christie Confronts Cubs Fan At Brewers Game; Watch Video

DR DELI VERS PATIENTS BABY AND SHE HAS BABY
now playing

Kentucky Doctor Delivers Baby Before Giving Birth Herself

jesus roberto rodriguez new tsx pres
now playing

New TSC President On Board

MIKE PENCE VLADAMIR PUTIN
now playing

US VP Wants Better Relations With Russia

(AP) – Egypt’s Al-Azhar institute, the Sunni Muslim world’s foremost religious institution, has set up a booth in a Cairo subway station with clerics offering fatwas, or religious advice, to commuters.
The idea is to provide Muslim worshippers with a way to plug in fast to Islamic teachings but it’s also part of a broader push to correct misconceptions of religious texts seen as fostering Islamic militancy.
The move comes as Egypt struggles to combat rising militant attacks, most of them claimed by an Islamic State affiliate.
It has also stirred debate, with critics saying that rooting out extremism will not happen in metro stations. Many have slammed Al-Azhar for setting up the booth in a public place, used by all sectors of the Egyptian society, to spread the teachings of Islam.

Related posts:

  1. Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt’s Sinai
  2. Kuwaiti Emir Seeks To Mediate Qatar Rift
Related Posts
Venezuela_Political_Crisis_32808.jpg-e78de

Allies Say Venezuelan Opposition Figures Taken Away

Zack Cantu 0
AFGHANISTAN EXPLOSION

Afghanistan Says 2 Iraq Embassy Staff Killed

jsalinas 0
MIKE PENCE

VP Pence Assures Baltics Of Protection

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video