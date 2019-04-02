Clients Of Slain Company Owner Say He Was Kind

(AP) – Some clients of a North Dakota property management company owner who was killed along with three employees say he was kind and hard-working. Police say 52-year-old Robert Fakler owned RJR Maintenance and Management Company in Mandan. He was killed along with fellow employees 42-year-old Adam Fuehrer, 45-year-old Lois Cobb and her husband, 50-year-old Bill Cobb.

Ann Farrell, of Bismarck, fought backs tears as she talked about a conversation she had with Fakler the night before he was found dead. She said he was “very cheerful, very much in a good mood.”

Farrell’s brother, Rolf Eggers, says Fakler was “kind and cheerful” and he wishes he could turn back time and warn him. Police have not identified a suspect or a motive. They also have not said how the victims died.