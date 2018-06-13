Home NATIONAL Clinton-Patterson Novel Sells 250,000 Copies Its First Week
Clinton-Patterson Novel Sells 250,000 Copies Its First Week
Clinton-Patterson Novel Sells 250,000 Copies Its First Week

Clinton-Patterson Novel Sells 250,000 Copies Its First Week

(AP) – Bill Clinton’s debut as a novelist is already one of the year’s biggest hits.

“The President is Missing,” the thriller he co-wrote with James Patterson, sold 250,000 copies its first week. Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Co., the book’s co-publishers, announced Wednesday that the number includes hardcover, e-book and audio sales. “The President is Missing” spent much of last week at No. 1 on Amazon.com and elsewhere despite some awkward and contentious moments in interviews with the former president. Clinton responded defensively to questions from NBC’s Craig Melvin about the (hash)MeToo movement and whether he owes an apology to former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Clinton’s affair with Lewinsky helped lead to his impeachment. His novel begins with a president facing impeachment.

