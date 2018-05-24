Home NATIONAL Clinton ‘Wants To Be Helpful’ To Democrats. Can She?
Clinton ‘Wants To Be Helpful’ To Democrats. Can She?
NATIONAL
0

Clinton ‘Wants To Be Helpful’ To Democrats. Can She?

0
0
in-this-may-23-2018-photo-hillary-clinton-speaks-during-the-new-york-state-democratic-convention-in-_161975_
now viewing

Clinton ‘Wants To Be Helpful’ To Democrats. Can She?

05_doe-_370
now playing

AAA: Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Continue Upward Trend

WireAP_2820a1476cd24a51b52c37f0df0b0a2e_12x5_992
now playing

Las Vegas Strike Would Have Far-Reaching Effect

download (6)
now playing

Investigators: Russian Military Missile Downed Flight MH17

WireAP_aedae913246c4e4b90811e8b110f5d84_16x9_992
now playing

China Says Will 'Firmly Defend' Rights Over Auto Tariffs

WireAP_36919bf1ea954c2082cc0c2257fdbd1d_12x5_992
now playing

Video Of Brown Arrest Sparks Criticism Of Milwaukee Police

download (5)
now playing

What's Next? NFL Sparks New Questions With Anthem Policy

5b0647f3a9d42.image
now playing

Republicans To Meet With Intel Officials On Russia Probe

pence
now playing

NKorea Says Pence Remarks Were 'Stupid,' Willing To Not Meet

MEXICO VIOLENCE
now playing

13 Workers Wounded In Shooting In Reynosa

child abduction
now playing

Local Child Abduction Alert Cancelled

(AP) – Hillary Clinton is not going away.

The former Democratic presidential candidate is weighing in on primary elections in Georgia and New York. She’s also promised to be an active participant in red and blue states this fall.

More than 18 months after her election loss, Clinton remains a deeply divisive figure. Her approval ratings hover near record lows. Few Democrats can match her fundraising prowess and star power, but not all in the party want her help.

Those close to her say Clinton is eager to use her assets to help the Democratic Party win control of Congress.

Spokesman Nick Merrill says it’s too early to say which elections she’ll focus on in the coming months. But he adds that “the bottom line is that she wants to be helpful.”

Related posts:

  1. Democrats Relieved After Houston Candidate Loses In Texas
Related Posts
WireAP_2820a1476cd24a51b52c37f0df0b0a2e_12x5_992

Las Vegas Strike Would Have Far-Reaching Effect

Roxanne Garcia 0
WireAP_36919bf1ea954c2082cc0c2257fdbd1d_12x5_992

Video Of Brown Arrest Sparks Criticism Of Milwaukee Police

Zack Cantu 0
download (5)

What’s Next? NFL Sparks New Questions With Anthem Policy

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video