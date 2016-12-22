Home NATIONAL Clinton Wins Popular Vote By Nearly 2.9 Million
Clinton Wins Popular Vote By Nearly 2.9 Million
NATIONAL
0

Clinton Wins Popular Vote By Nearly 2.9 Million

0
0
electoral-vote-versus-popular-vote
now viewing

Clinton Wins Popular Vote By Nearly 2.9 Million

41930400-police-lights-jpg
now playing

Video Shows Texas Officer Forcibly Arresting Woman, Daughter

aleppo
now playing

Media: Last Batch Of Rebels Leaving East Aleppo

drain-the-swamp
now playing

UPDATE: Trump Will Keep Using 'drain the swamp' Mantra

trump
now playing

Trump Calls For Expanded Nuclear Arsenal

GAVEL LAW LEGAL
now playing

Lawyers Group Questions Houston Attorney's DWI Dismissal

richard-spencer-1
now playing

White Nationalists Raise Millions With Tax-Exempt Charities

child-abuse
now playing

Texas Child Abuse Death Rising Despite Governor's Shakeup

berlin-german-truck-attack
now playing

San Benito Native Injured In Berlin Truck Attack

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Up 3 Cents

republican-lt-gov-dan-patrick
now playing

Texas Lieutenant Governor Praises North Carolina LGBT Law

(AP) – Hillary Clinton received nearly 2.9 million more votes than President-elect Donald Trump. That’s the largest popular vote margin of any losing presidential candidate.

According to an analysis by The Associated Press, certified results in 50 states and the District of Columbia show Clinton winning nearly 65,844,610 million votes, or 48 percent. Trump won 62,979,636 million votes, or 46 percent.

Clinton is the fifth presidential candidate in American history to win the popular vote and lose the Electoral College. Democrat Al Gore received 540,000 more votes than President George W. Bush in 2000, and is the only other presidential candidate this century to come up short in the Electoral College but claim a popular vote victory.  AP’s popular vote count does not include finalized results for third-party candidates and write-in votes.

Related posts:

  1. Team Struggling, University Of Texas Football Fans Drink
  2. Bond Granted For Local Post Office Worker Charged In Vote Fraud Probe
  3. UPDATE: Trump Will Keep Using ‘drain the swamp’ Mantra
  4. Senate Democrats Want More Info On Cabinet Picks
Related Posts
drain-the-swamp

UPDATE: Trump Will Keep Using ‘drain the swamp’ Mantra

jsalinas 0
trump

Trump Calls For Expanded Nuclear Arsenal

jsalinas 0
ap_supreme_court_rulings_jc_160623_12x5_1600

Ohio Supreme Court Rejects Teen Rapist’s 112-Year Sentence

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video