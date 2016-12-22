Clinton Wins Popular Vote By Nearly 2.9 Million

(AP) – Hillary Clinton received nearly 2.9 million more votes than President-elect Donald Trump. That’s the largest popular vote margin of any losing presidential candidate.

According to an analysis by The Associated Press, certified results in 50 states and the District of Columbia show Clinton winning nearly 65,844,610 million votes, or 48 percent. Trump won 62,979,636 million votes, or 46 percent.

Clinton is the fifth presidential candidate in American history to win the popular vote and lose the Electoral College. Democrat Al Gore received 540,000 more votes than President George W. Bush in 2000, and is the only other presidential candidate this century to come up short in the Electoral College but claim a popular vote victory. AP’s popular vote count does not include finalized results for third-party candidates and write-in votes.