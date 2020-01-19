Clones Help Famous Elm Tree Named Herbie Live On, For Now

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2010 file photo, a worker removes saw dust from "Herbie," the tallest American elm in New England, after it was cut down in Yarmouth, Maine. The tree, estimated to be 217 years old, was cut down after suffering numerous bouts of Dutch elm disease. "Herbie" may be gone, but he'll live on in cloned trees that are now being made available to the public. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach, File)