Clones Help Famous Elm Tree Named Herbie Live On, For Now

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2010 file photo, a worker removes saw dust from "Herbie," the tallest American elm in New England, after it was cut down in Yarmouth, Maine. The tree, estimated to be 217 years old, was cut down after suffering numerous bouts of Dutch elm disease. "Herbie" may be gone, but he'll live on in cloned trees that are now being made available to the public. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach, File)

A massive elm tree nicknamed Herbie is long gone, but he’s going to live on, thanks to cloned trees. The Elm Research Institute in New Hampshire worked with Frank Knight, the tree warden in Yarmouth, Maine, to collect cuttings from what was once the tallest and oldest elm in New England. The tree survived 14 bouts of Dutch elm before being cut down in 2010, and Knight died two years later at 103. John Hansel is founder of the Elm Research Institute. He says that Herbie was a “survivor” and that he worked for years to create 1,500 mini-Herbies.

