Closing Arguments Set In Drug Corruption Trial Of Ex-Lawman

After three days of testimony, closing arguments are set for today in the federal drug conspiracy trial of a former La Joya police chief.

Geovani Hernandez is on trial on two counts of conspiring to distribute a controlled substance. Federal prosecutors have been trying to show how Hernandez, as a law enforcement officer, profited by using his uniform to help a drug trafficking organization move cocaine through the Valley.

Court documents indicate Hernandez planned to use the money he was being paid to mount a campaign for a Hidalgo County constable’s post.