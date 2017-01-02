Closing Arguments Underway In Yzaguirre Corruption Trial

After five days of testimony, closing arguments are being presented in the corruption trial of Cameron County’s longtime tax assessor-collector. Tony Yzaguirre is on trial on 15 counts or bribery, abuse of office, and engaging in organized crime.

Prosecutors claim Yzaguirre took envelopes of cash to fast-track vehicle registrations and title transfers. Defense attorneys argue prosecutors have not provided enough evidence to warrant a conviction. Yzaguirre is standing trial in Nueces County where the case was moved after a Cameron County judge ruled pre-trial publicity would make it impossible to select an impartial jury.