Closing Arguments Underway In Yzaguirre Corruption Trial
Closing Arguments Underway In Yzaguirre Corruption Trial

Closing Arguments Underway In Yzaguirre Corruption Trial

Tony Yzaguirre

After five days of testimony, closing arguments are being presented in the corruption trial of Cameron County’s longtime tax assessor-collector. Tony Yzaguirre is on trial on 15 counts or bribery, abuse of office, and engaging in organized crime.

Prosecutors claim Yzaguirre took envelopes of cash to fast-track vehicle registrations and title transfers. Defense attorneys argue prosecutors have not provided enough evidence to warrant a conviction. Yzaguirre is standing trial in Nueces County where the case was moved after a Cameron County judge ruled pre-trial publicity would make it impossible to select an impartial jury.

