Closing Date Pushed Back For Downtown McAllen Penney’s
Closing Date Pushed Back For Downtown McAllen Penney’s

You’ll be getting a little more time to shop at the J.C. Penney store in downtown McAllen. The downtown store is one of 138 Penney’s announced in March it would be closing by mid-June. But because of a recent increase in business, the retailer is now pushing that date back to the end of July.

In addition, liquidation sales that were to have started today will now start May 22nd. The downtown Penney’s is the only store in the Valley that will be closing. Penney’s will still have five locations in the Valley – at La Plaza Mall in McAllen along with stores in Brownsville, Harlingen, Weslaco, and Edinburg.

