Home TEXAS Cloud Wins Texas Race To Succeed Farenthold
Cloud Wins Texas Race To Succeed Farenthold
TEXAS
0

Cloud Wins Texas Race To Succeed Farenthold

0
0
Former Republican county chairman Michael Cloud
now viewing

Cloud Wins Texas Race To Succeed Farenthold

Border+patrol33
now playing

Border Patrol Arrests Drop Sharply In June

WATER FAUCET
now playing

Iran Says 230 People Poisoned By Untreated Water

CANADA TARIFF
now playing

Canada Tariffs On US Goods From Ketchup To Lawn Mowers Begin

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland
now playing

Bolton: US Has Plan To Dismantle NK Nuclear Program In Year

President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate
now playing

Zero Tolerance Sowed Confusion From Start

IDENTITY THEFT
now playing

Identity Thief Drains Bank Account Of 112-Year-Old Man

accidental shooting-1
now playing

Driver Shot By Man Whose Rifle Fired As He Cleaned It

TEXAS A&M
now playing

Texas A&M Facing Criticism Over Sexual Misconduct Cases

fema_logo
now playing

FEMA Officials Touring Flood Ravaged Areas Of The Valley

MEXICO BORDER WALL
now playing

Valley School District Ok's Land Survey Believed To Be For Border Wall

(AP) – Former Republican county chairman Michael Cloud has emerged from a crowded field to win a special election to replace U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold.  Farenthold resigned from Congress in April amid past sexual harassment allegations and revelations that he used $84,000 in taxpayer funds to settle them.

Cloud was one of nine bipartisan candidates in a district anchored by Corpus Christi. He won more than 50 percent of the votes cast Saturday, avoiding a runoff that would have been in September.  For now, Cloud only gets to finish Farenthold’s term, which expires in early January.  But Cloud also won Texas’ Republican primary runoff in May.

The district is conservative and he is favored against Democrat Eric Holguin in November’s eneral election for a full congressional term beginning next year.

Related posts:

  1. Mancias Is Democrats’ Choice For 93rd District Court Judge
  2. Authorities Uncover New Case Of Voter Fraud In The Valley
  3. PSJA Educator Jailed In Alleged Sexual Abuse Of A Student
  4. Texas’ Republican Governor Urges Trump To Scrap Tariffs
Related Posts
IDENTITY THEFT

Identity Thief Drains Bank Account Of 112-Year-Old Man

jsalinas 0
accidental shooting-1

Driver Shot By Man Whose Rifle Fired As He Cleaned It

jsalinas 0
TEXAS A&M

Texas A&M Facing Criticism Over Sexual Misconduct Cases

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video