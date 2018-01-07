Cloud Wins Texas Race To Succeed Farenthold

(AP) – Former Republican county chairman Michael Cloud has emerged from a crowded field to win a special election to replace U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold. Farenthold resigned from Congress in April amid past sexual harassment allegations and revelations that he used $84,000 in taxpayer funds to settle them.

Cloud was one of nine bipartisan candidates in a district anchored by Corpus Christi. He won more than 50 percent of the votes cast Saturday, avoiding a runoff that would have been in September. For now, Cloud only gets to finish Farenthold’s term, which expires in early January. But Cloud also won Texas’ Republican primary runoff in May.

The district is conservative and he is favored against Democrat Eric Holguin in November’s eneral election for a full congressional term beginning next year.