CNN Chief Criticizes Trump For Attacks On Media
CNN Chief Criticizes Trump For Attacks On Media

(AP) – CNN chief Jeff Zucker is criticizing the White House for what he calls “a total and complete lack of understanding” about the seriousness of attacks on the media.  Zucker tweets that President Donald Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders have shown “no comprehension” that their words matter.

Some at CNN are angry that Sanders’ first statement on the explosive devices did not mention CNN as one of the targets, although a later tweet by her did so.  CNN is also upset that a fundraising letter that attacked CNN was sent out Wednesday by the Trump campaign, after CNN’s New York headquarters was evacuated. Trump’s campaign chairman later apologized for the message, which he said was pre-programmed and automated.  Trump’s campaign rallies frequently include chants of “CNN sucks.”

