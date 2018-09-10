Home LOCAL CNN Chooses McAllen Venue For Next Week’s Beto O’Rourke Town Hall
CNN Chooses McAllen Venue For Next Week’s Beto O’Rourke Town Hall
CNN Chooses McAllen Venue For Next Week’s Beto O’Rourke Town Hall

CNN Chooses McAllen Venue For Next Week’s Beto O’Rourke Town Hall

The venue has been chosen for the upcoming CNN Town Hall event with Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke that’s being held in McAllen.  The 1-hour event will be televised live from the McAllen Performing Arts Center.

The town hall is set for the night of Thursday October 18th. It’ll be moderated by CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash. The town hall will feature only Congressman O’Rourke. According to CNN, Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign had initially agreed to participate, but later pulled out.

