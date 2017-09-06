Home NATIONAL CNN Dumps Reza Aslan After Trump Tweet
CNN Dumps Reza Aslan After Trump Tweet
NATIONAL
0

CNN Dumps Reza Aslan After Trump Tweet

0
0
CNN NETWORK
now viewing

CNN Dumps Reza Aslan After Trump Tweet

TRUMP COMEY
now playing

Trump Says Comey Testimony Proved No Collusion

FOSTER CARE CHILD CARE
now playing

More Texas Foster Children Sleeping In Offices, Totels

DONALD TRUMP PRESS CONFERENCE
now playing

Trump Derides 'killer networks' And 'fake news'

REX TILLERSON
now playing

Tillerson Calls On Arab Nations To Ease Blockade On Qatar

Pepper Jones, 37, and employee Brittany Starr Hale, 30,
now playing

Day Care Owner, Worker Arrested On Child Abuse Claims

HANDCUFFS SMALL GEN
now playing

Tip Leads To Felon On Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender List

HOT CAR DEATH
now playing

Mom Charged After Leaving Toddlers To Die In Hot Car

omar lucio cameron county sheriff
now playing

Sheriff: Policy Violations Led To Jail Inmate's Escape

Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin
now playing

Russia Says US-Led Coalition Colludes With IS In Syria

GEORGIA BUS CRASH
now playing

Police: Church Bus Hit 2 Cars, Rolled Over

(AP) – CNN has dumped author Reza Aslan less than a week after he profanely referred to President Donald Trump in a tweet.

Reza Aslan

The network, in a statement on Friday, said it was not continuing with a second season of Aslan’s series, “Believers,” which premiered last year and discussed different religions.  Aslan had tweeted about Trump that “this piece of s— is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency, he’s an embarrassment to humankind.”

Aslan later apologized “for my choice of words.” That wasn’t enough for CNN, which last week cut ties with comedian Kathy Griffin when she was photographed with a depiction of Trump’s severed head.

Related posts:

  1. Trump’s Legal Team To File Complaint On Comey
  2. Ivanka Trump Signals Flexibility On Paid Parental Leave
  3. Trump Derides ‘killer networks’ And ‘fake news’
  4. Trump Says Comey Testimony Proved No Collusion
Related Posts
TRUMP COMEY

Trump Says Comey Testimony Proved No Collusion

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP PRESS CONFERENCE

Trump Derides ‘killer networks’ And ‘fake news’

jsalinas 0
GEORGIA BUS CRASH

Police: Church Bus Hit 2 Cars, Rolled Over

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video