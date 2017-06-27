Home NATIONAL CNN Tweets A Correction At Trump
CNN Tweets A Correction At Trump
CNN Tweets A Correction At Trump

CNN Tweets A Correction At Trump

(AP) – CNN says President Donald Trump is wrong to suggest the network is failing.  The president, in a morning tweetstorm related to CNN’s retraction of a story about a Trump associate’s meeting with a Russian financial leader, suggested that the network is looking at management changes. “Ratings way down,” the president tweeted.

But CNN’s public relations team tweeted back at him Tuesday morning that the network just recorded its most-watched second quarter in history.  Said CNN: “Those are the facts.”

