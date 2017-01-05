Co-President Shine Out At Fox News

Metro (New York, NY) — Fox News co-president Bill Shine is the latest casualty at the network. The network announced Shine’s resignation today.

Shine joins a long list of personnel losses at Fox News, including chief Roger Ailes and host Bill O’Reilly, since scandal enveloped the network and parent company 21st Century Fox last summer.

In announcing Shine’s departure, 21st Century Fox executive chairman Ruport Murdoch also praised Shine’s contributions to helping build Fox News to its present stature.