Coast Guard: Avoid Area Where Lava Entering Sea
(AP) – The Coast Guard is warning boats to stay away from where lava is flowing into the ocean on Hawaii’s Big Island unless they have prior approval.

Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. John Bannon says in a statement Sunday that “getting too close to the lava can result in serious injury or death.”  Hawaii County officials say two lava flows are streaming into the ocean, which sends hydrochloric acid and steam with fine glass particles into the air. The plume can lead to lung damage and eye and skin irritation.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says sulfur dioxide emissions also have tripled. Officials warned people to stay away from the area.  The Coast Guard says it’s enforcing a safety zone extending 984 feet (300 meters) around where the lava is entering the sea.

