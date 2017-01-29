Home TEXAS Coast Guard Rescues Family From Sinking Boat Off Galveston
Coast Guard Rescues Family From Sinking Boat Off Galveston
TEXAS
Coast Guard Rescues Family From Sinking Boat Off Galveston

(AP) — A Coast Guard crew has rescued a man and his three children after their boat began to sink about 10 miles off Galveston.  The Coast Guard said in a statement that the father called 911 early Sunday morning when the boat became disabled and started taking on water. The family was on a fishing excursion at the time.  The father was aboard with children ages 22, 15 and 14.  Coast Guard officials dispatched a rescue helicopter and also a boat crew, both arriving about an hour after the emergency call.  The four members of the family were brought onto the Coast Guard boat and the family’s vessel was towed to shore.

