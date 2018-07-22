Home NATIONAL Coast Guard Suspends Search For Missing Sailor Off Chicago
Coast Guard Suspends Search For Missing Sailor Off Chicago
NATIONAL
0

Coast Guard Suspends Search For Missing Sailor Off Chicago

0
0
JKK
now viewing

Coast Guard Suspends Search For Missing Sailor Off Chicago

texas+prison+sf1
now playing

3 Texas Prison Officials Charged With Burning Evidence

HOH
now playing

14 Aboard Wintage World War II Plane Escape Texas Crash

1532242646522
now playing

The Latest: Authorities Say 1 Killed In LA Market Standoff

untitled
now playing

Aldrin Skips Space Center Gala Amid Feud With His Children

donald-trump-gty-mt-180721_hpMain_16x9t_240
now playing

Trump Claims 'Illegal' Spying After Warrant Papers Unveiled

1282966_1280x720
now playing

Jury Convicts Man In Slaying Of University Of Texas Student

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Doctor Fatally Shot While On Bike Treated Bush

061b3a84-dc2b-48e7-b742-09315d3eb168
now playing

The Latest: Baby Didn't Initially Know Parents At Reunion

purple-heart
now playing

WWII Hero's Lost Purple Heart Returned To His Family

Hillary_Clinton_Honored_With_Leadership_Award_in_SF
now playing

Hillary Clinton To Appear At Central Park Summer Festival

(AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for a missing sailor Saturday evening on Lake Michigan, some seven hours after he fell off a yacht that had just started the Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac.

The sailor was identified as Jon Santarelli, 53, of Chicago. He fell off Imedi, a Transpac 52.

Approximately 20 boats and three helicopters from Coast Guard, Chicago Fire, Chicago Police and Chicago Yacht Club covered searched 47 square miles. All competitors in the vicinity immediately suspended racing to assist in the search.

Santarelli went missing approximately five miles east of Navy Pier, 40 minutes after Imedi began the 110th edition of the offshore classic.

Santorelli had more than a decade of offshore racing experience and was a core member of the Imedi Racing team.

Related posts:

  1. Divers Set To Resume Search For 5 Missing After Boat Sinks
  2. The Latest: Boat Victims Mourned
  3. Sheriff Says At Least 11 Dead In Boat Accident
  4. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
Related Posts
1532242646522

The Latest: Authorities Say 1 Killed In LA Market Standoff

Danny Castillon 0
untitled

Aldrin Skips Space Center Gala Amid Feud With His Children

Danny Castillon 0
donald-trump-gty-mt-180721_hpMain_16x9t_240

Trump Claims ‘Illegal’ Spying After Warrant Papers Unveiled

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video