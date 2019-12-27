Coast Guard: Tour Helicopter Carrying 7 Missing In Hawaii

(AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a tour helicopter that disappeared with seven people aboard in Hawaii. A news release says the owner of the tour helicopter contacted the Coast Guard around 45 minutes after it was due back from a tour of Kauai’s Na PaliáCoast on Thursday evening. Two of the passengers are believed to be minors. The helicopter has an electronic locator, but no signals have been received.

A Coast Guard officer described weather conditions as “challenging.” Further searches with an airplane and crew and a fresh helicopter crew are scheduled for first light, if necessary.