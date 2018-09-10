Coastal Florida County’s Shelters Not Opening

(AP) – Shelters in one coastal Florida county aren’t being opened because they are considered reliable only up to a Category 2 hurricane. Several people were taken by van Tuesday from a coastal Wakulla County to Leon County to the north, home to the state capital.

Annette Strickland was one of the people who arrived at a Tallahassee high school. The 75-year-old said she wasn’t concerned about flooding so much as losing power after the storm. She was glad to have a safe place to ride out the storm but wasn’t happy that her home county couldn’t provide shelter.