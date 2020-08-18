Coin Shortage Hits Retailers, Laundromats, Tooth Fairy

FILE - This Wednesday, July 15, 2020 file photo shows rolls of coins in a container at a market in Nanticoke, Pa. The Federal Reserve says the supply system for coins had been severely disrupted by the pandemic. While there were still enough coins out in the world, they aren’t circulating as freely because businesses have been closed and consumers weren’t spending as usual. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)

The national coin shortage has been an unusual side effect of the pandemic. Among its victims: retailers, laundromats and even the tooth fairy. The Federal Reserve says the supply system for coins had been severely disrupted by shutdowns related to the coronavirus. While there are still enough coins out out there, they aren’t circulating as freely because businesses have been closed and people weren’t spending as they normally would. As the economy recovers and businesses reopen, the coin supply is expected to normalize. In the meantime, people have found workarounds. However, there are still certain conundrums that only coins can solve.