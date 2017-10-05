Home NATIONAL Colbert Welcomes Fellow ‘Daily Show’ Alums To ‘Late Show’
Colbert Welcomes Fellow 'Daily Show' Alums To 'Late Show'
Colbert Welcomes Fellow ‘Daily Show’ Alums To ‘Late Show’

Colbert Welcomes Fellow ‘Daily Show’ Alums To ‘Late Show’

(AP) – It was a rare TV reunion Tuesday as Stephen Colbert played host to a gang of fellow “Daily Show” alums on a special edition of CBS’ “The Late Show.”
Along with Jon Stewart, former longtime anchor of the Comedy Central fake newscast, Colbert welcomed Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms and Rob Corddry, all of whom, like Colbert, sharpened their satirical skills and won fans as “Daily Show” correspondents before heading out on their own.
Colbert joked: “We haven’t aged a day.”
During the hour, a sketch flashed back to depict Colbert’s departure from “The Daily Show” in 2005. Bee voiced surprise that he would be leaving in the middle of the George W. Bush administration. She warned, there’s never going to be another president who’s that good for comedy.

