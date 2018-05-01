Home TEXAS Colleagues Make Pet Rescue Flight In Honor Of Missing Pilot
Colleagues Make Pet Rescue Flight In Honor Of Missing Pilot
TEXAS
0

Colleagues Make Pet Rescue Flight In Honor Of Missing Pilot

0
0
Dr. Bill Kinsinger
now viewing

Colleagues Make Pet Rescue Flight In Honor Of Missing Pilot

Russell Ziemba, 49
now playing

Judge Reduces Bond For Man Arrested At Hotel With Guns

FIRE AND FURY BOOK MICHAEL WOLFF
now playing

Sensational Book On Trump Is Top Seller Online

accidental shooting-2
now playing

Teen Killed By Relative In Accidental Shooting

JOBS EMPLOYMENT
now playing

US Employers Add 148,000 Jobs, Jobless Rate Stays 4.1 pct.

IRANIAN PROTEST IRAN PROTEST
now playing

Iran Complains About UK Coverage Of Protests

DONALD TRUMP AND STEVE BANNON
now playing

Trump Praises Bannon Being 'dumped' By Mercers

RUSSIAN PROBE RUSSIA INVESTIGATION
now playing

Senators Make Criminal Referral Of Dossier Author To DOJ

INVESTIGATION GENERIC
now playing

Man Who Took Girls Has Violent History

MICKEY GILLEY
now playing

Singer Mickey Gilley Recovering From SUV Rollover

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

2 Dead After Stolen Camera Exchange

(AP) – Colleagues of a missing pilot who was volunteering for a pet rescue operation when his plane failed to land at a central Texas airport have completed the rescue flight in his honor.

Missing pilot Dr. Bill Kinsinger left an Oklahoma City airport on Wednesday bound for the Austin area to pick up a disabled dog. His plane never landed. The Coast Guard was still searching Friday for Kinsinger, who was last seen over the Gulf of Mexico.  Fellow volunteers with Pilots N Paws made the trip Thursday, transporting a disabled senior husky to its temporary home in Oklahoma. From there, the dog will be taken to Las Vegas for medical care.

Kinsinger’s fellow volunteers told KOKH-TV on Thursday that the missing doctor would have wanted the rescue to go ahead.

Related posts:

  1. 2 Dead After Stolen Camera Exchange
  2. Singer Mickey Gilley Recovering From SUV Rollover
  3. Teen Killed By Relative In Accidental Shooting
  4. Cause Of Fatal Fire In San Carlos Remains Unknown
Related Posts
Russell Ziemba, 49

Judge Reduces Bond For Man Arrested At Hotel With Guns

jsalinas 0
accidental shooting-2

Teen Killed By Relative In Accidental Shooting

jsalinas 0
INVESTIGATION GENERIC

Man Who Took Girls Has Violent History

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video