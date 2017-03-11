Home NATIONAL College Student Admits Killing Newborn; Faces 8 Years
College Student Admits Killing Newborn; Faces 8 Years
NATIONAL
College Student Admits Killing Newborn; Faces 8 Years

Sharon Seudat KILLED HER NEWBORN BABY
College Student Admits Killing Newborn; Faces 8 Years

(AP) – A Long Island college student has admitted to smothering her newborn daughter and discarding the baby’s body in a trash bag.  Sharon Seudat (SOO’-dat) pleaded guilty in Nassau County Court on Friday to first-degree manslaughter and could face eight years in prison. She will be sentenced under the plea deal in January, and remains free on $1 million bond.  Newsday reports the 21-year-old woman could have faced 25 years to life in prison if she were convicted of murder at trial.

Crying and shaking in her seat, Seudat admitted that in March 2016 she wrapped the newborn in sheets and blankets, placed her hand over the baby’s mouth and then put her body in a garbage bag.  Police found the baby on the back deck of Seudat’s home in Glen Head.

