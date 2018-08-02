Home WORLD Colombia Tightens Border Control As Venezuela Migrants Surge
Colombia Tightens Border Control As Venezuela Migrants Surge
WORLD
0

Colombia Tightens Border Control As Venezuela Migrants Surge

0
0
COLOMBIA-VENEZUELA-BORDER-CLOSURE
now viewing

Colombia Tightens Border Control As Venezuela Migrants Surge

STOCK MARKET WALL STRETT
now playing

Dow Plunges 1,000 As Market Swoons Again

Border+patrol33
now playing

FBI Investigation Into Death Of Texas Border Patrol Agent Still Open

officer David Sherrard
now playing

Police Chief: Officer's Death 'the hardest day'

stabbing generic
now playing

Deputy Stabbed Breaking Up Fight Between Dad And Son

ATM ROBBERY
now playing

6 Men Found With $88K Charged In Laredo ATM Robbery

TWITTER
now playing

Twitter's Turns First Profit, But Problems Remain

MILITARY BULLIES
now playing

Military Bullies Beware - New Policy Means Marks On Records

Dana Boente
now playing

Low-Key Prosecutor Escapes GOP Fury As Trump Winds Whirl

RANDY MUSGRAVES ATTACKED NASSAR
now playing

Dad Who Tried To Attack Nassar Doesn't Want Donations

SYRIA MAP
now playing

Syria Wants UN To Condemn US 'massacre'

(AP) – Colombia is tightening control over its porous border with Venezuela as a growing tide of migrants flees into the neighboring Andean nation.

President Juan Manuel Santos announced Thursday that more than 2,000 additional officers will be dispatched to police the hundreds of dirt-road crossings migrants are using to enter Colombia illegally.

Colombia will also stop issuing border cards that currently allow 1.5 million Venezuelans to temporarily enter the nation to purchase food and medicine.

Santos says Colombia wants to extend its solidarity to needy Venezuelans and will open a migrant attention center capable of providing aid to an estimated 2,000 people. But he stressed that migration to Colombia also needs to be conducted in a safe and legal manner.   Migration authorities estimate 600,000 Venezuelans are in Colombia.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
  2. FBI Investigation Into Death Of Texas Border Patrol Agent Still Open
Related Posts
SYRIA MAP

Syria Wants UN To Condemn US ‘massacre’

jsalinas 0
abf58838-0c8e-11e8-a09e-8861893b1b1a_1280x720_141025

North Korea Stages Military Parade On Eve Of Olympics

Zack Cantu 0
1518083229207

South Korean President To Meet North Korean Leader’s Sister

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video