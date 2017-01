(AP) – Colorado’s Democratic governor has abandoned the idea of issuing an executive order in an effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions from power plants by a-third.

The draft order would have directed state agencies to work on ways to cut carbon dioxide emissions from power generators by 35 percent by 2030, compared with 2012 levels.

Gov. John Hickenlooper says the pushback from the executive order “was so intense that the potential benefits were outweighed by the collateral damage.”