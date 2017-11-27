Columbine-style’ Threat Probed In Colorado, 1 In Custody

(AP) – One student has been taken into custody and at least five others are being questioned as authorities investigate what they called a “Columbine-style threat” against a high school in a Colorado ski resort town. Telluride High School was closed Monday as various law enforcement agencies searched the building in the Rocky Mountain town of less than 3,000 residents.

The Telluride Marshal’s Department says in a statement a student notified school staff about a possible threat Sunday afternoon. It says investigators learned about a threat being discussed on Snapchat to shoot students at the school on Monday. They later discovered another threat to detonate explosives around the school. The department says a rifle and handgun were found in the home of the Telluride High student taken into custody.