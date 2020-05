A man in Combes is under arrest for assaulting a police officer. The incident happened early Saturday when a Combes officer stopped Emanuel Muñoz for having his license plate covered.

The suspect resisted the officer’s order to step out of the vehicle and sped away, almost hitting the officer. He followed the man to his home where Muñoz became combative but was ultimately subdued and arrested. He faces charges of resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and driving while intoxicated.