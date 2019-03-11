Combes Police Arrest Harlingen Man On Drug Charges

Police in Combes say a Harlingen man is under arrest for drug charges. On Saturday night, Richard Meyers was being stopped because a temporary tag on his car was unreadable when officers say he took off running.

After he was caught, officers found he was transporting in his vehicle several vials of THC oil derived from cannabis along with a firearm and more than a thousand dollars in cash. After his arraignment on drug trafficking charges, Meyers will be taken to the Cameron County jail.