Combination Of 3 Valley M-P-O’s Now Complete

It’s a done deal. After years of hard-fought negotiations, the Valley’s three Metropolitan Planning Organizations have merged into one.

The judges of Cameron and Hidalgo counties and the mayors of seven Valley cities gathered Wednesday to sign a historic re-designation agreement that was hammered out earlier this month in Austin. The agreement formalizes the unification of three MPO’s into a single organization that will oversee local highway and transportation projects. The merger makes the Rio Grande Valley MPO the fifth largest in the state, and in turn, makes the region eligible for hundreds of millions more TX-DOT highway construction dollars.

The new Valley MPO will consist of a 31-member policy board, and a framework ensuring that transportation funds will be allocated equally between Hidalgo and Cameron counties.