Comedian DL Hughley COVID-19 Positive After Fainting Onstage

(AP) – Comedian D.L. Hughley has announced he’s tested positive for COVID-19, following his collapse onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a video posted to Twitter on Saturday, Hughley says he was tested while being treated for exhaustion and dehydration after passing out at Zanies on Friday. He says the COVID-19 diagnosis was surprising because he was otherwise asymptomatic. He plans to quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days.

The rest of the 57-year-old’s shows at the Zanies club were canceled. In addition to stand-up comedy, Hughley is an actor, author and television and radio host.

