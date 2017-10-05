Home NATIONAL Comey Asked For More Resources For Russia Probe
Comey Asked For More Resources For Russia Probe
Comey Asked For More Resources For Russia Probe

Comey Asked For More Resources For Russia Probe

(AP) – Three U.S. officials say fired FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers that he asked the Justice Department for more money for the bureau’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling.  President Donald Trump fired Comey Tuesday.

The officials say Comey told lawmakers he had made the request to Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general.  The Justice Department is denying that Comey asked for more resources.

The White House has wielded a critical memo from Rosenstein to justify President Donald Trump’s decision to fire Comey on Tuesday. Rosenstein’s memo focused only on Comey’s handling of last year’s investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton’s email practices. It does not mention the Russia investigation.  The officials were not authorized to disclose the meetings publicly and insisted on anonymity.

