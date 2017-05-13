Commencement Speech By No. 2 Senate Republican Canceled

(AP) – The No. 2 Senate Republican, John Cornyn of Texas, has been pulled from the commencement program at Texas Southern University after students at the historically black university protested his planned appearance.

In a statement Friday the university said that Cornyn has been asked to “instead visit with our students again at a future date in order to keep the focus on graduates and their families.”

The development comes days after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was booed and heckled as she delivered a commencement speech at a different historically black university, in Florida.

In a petition protesting Cornyn’s planned appearance Saturday, students had cited various stances he has taken, including his confirmation votes in favor of DeVos and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and his low rating by the NAACP.