Home TEXAS Commission Begins Discussing Texas School Finance Overhaul
Commission Begins Discussing Texas School Finance Overhaul
TEXAS
0

Commission Begins Discussing Texas School Finance Overhaul

0
0
SCHOOL FINANCE SCHOOL FUNDING
now viewing

Commission Begins Discussing Texas School Finance Overhaul

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Trump's Medicaid Move May Actually Prod GOP States To Expand

KHABUL HOTEL ATTACK SOME AMERICANS KILLED INJURED 01-23-18
now playing

Official: Americans Killed, Injured In Attack On Kabul Hotel

ALASKA EARTHQUAKE MAP 2018
now playing

Seismologist: Tsunami Chance Reduced With Quake Type

LARRY NASSAR
now playing

Victims Of Sports Doctor's Abuse Draw Strength From Others

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM
now playing

Trudeau Says US Should See Merits Of NAFTA

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Sessions Interviewed By Mueller Team In Russia Investigation

shooting-investigation
now playing

Breakup Blamed For Student Shooting In School Cafeteria

STABBING
now playing

Man Charged For Stabbing Coworker

surveillance cameras generic city cameras
now playing

Brownsville To Invest In Surveillance Cameras

auto pedestrian accident
now playing

Victim's Death Likely To Bring Upgraded Charge Against Drunk Driving Suspect

(AP) – A special commission has begun discussing how to remake Texas’ school finance system, 18-plus months after the state Supreme Court declared it deeply flawed but still barely constitutional.  That ruling spared the Legislature from having to overhaul how Texas pays for educating around 5.3 million students. Instead, many top Republicans backed unsuccessful voucher plans offering public money to children attending private schools.

Gov. Greg Abbott then convened a bipartisan group of lawmakers and education leaders which met Tuesday to weigh new ideas before the Legislature next convenes in 2019.  Top conservatives chiefly want a system that will cut local property taxes, which have skyrocketed because they pay for the bulk of public school costs.  Other members argue that property taxes won’t fall without Texas dramatically increasing state spending on classrooms.

Related posts:

  1. Victim In Texas High School Shooting ‘in good spirits’
  2. Breakup Blamed For Student Shooting In School Cafeteria
  3. Progreso School District To Continue Fight Against T-E-A
  4. Kentucky Governor: 2 Dead After School Shooting
Related Posts
shooting-investigation

Breakup Blamed For Student Shooting In School Cafeteria

jsalinas 0
STABBING

Man Charged For Stabbing Coworker

jsalinas 0
shooting+2+mgn33

Victim In Texas High School Shooting ‘in good spirits’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video