Commission Learning What Caused And Didn’t Cause Massacre

(AP) – The state commission investigating the Florida high school massacre is learning about what happened before, during and after the shooting, but perhaps even more importantly what didn’t happen.

There are gaps in school programs and state gun and mental health laws, but they didn’t allow suspect Nikolas Cruz to buy the semi-automatic rifle allegedly used in the February attack that left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The 15-member Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission is composed of law enforcement officials, educators, mental health professionals, politicians and parents of student victims.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the commission’s chairman, said they are confident legislators will adopt the recommendations the committee’s report will make. It’s due Jan. 1.