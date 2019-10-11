Commission On Presidential Debates Announces 2019 Schedule

The Commission on Presidential Debates is planning on four debates between the Democratic and Republican candidates in the 2020 campaign. The first presidential debate is planned to take place on September 29th at the University of Notre Dame.

The second debate will match the vice presidential candidates on October 7th at the University of Utah. The third debate will be at the University of Michigan on October 15th. The final debate is planned for October 22nd at Belmont University in Tennessee.