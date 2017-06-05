Commissioner Admits Offering To Pay Opponent To Drop Out

(AP) – A Central Texas county commissioner has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after a Texas Rangers investigation concluded he had offered to pay a 2015 primary opponent to drop out of the race.

McLennan County Commissioner Will Jones pleaded guilty Friday to offering a gift to a public servant and was sentenced to a year of deferred probation and 80 hours of community service. He also was fined $4,000 under the plea agreement with prosecutors.

Under state law, a political candidate is considered a public servant.

Jones said in January that he considered the offer to opponent Ben Matus a “simple business transaction” and not a bribe.