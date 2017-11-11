Home TEXAS Community To Honor Church Attack Victims On Veterans Day
Community To Honor Church Attack Victims On Veterans Day
TEXAS
0

Community To Honor Church Attack Victims On Veterans Day

0
0
1510382285127
now viewing

Community To Honor Church Attack Victims On Veterans Day

1510410038934
now playing

Pence Helps Give Vietnam Veterans Memorial A Holiday Washing

GAVEL-253×189
now playing

Texas Panel Reprimands Judge For 'Disrespectful' Conduct

1024×1024
now playing

Something New To Spot: Jaguar Cubs Make Debut At Houston Zoo

cruiser
now playing

Rhode Island Man Who Allegedly Stole State Police Arrested

Sentencing-Today-of-Marine-Drill-Instructor-Convicted-Of-Abusing-Recruits-563227223-1510312519
now playing

Marine Drill Instructor Gets 10 Years For Abusing Recruits

694940094001_5589875694001_5589839735001-vs
now playing

Some GOP Political Operatives Fear Moore Could Lose Race

Space_Station_08299
now playing

Supply Run To Space Station Delayed By Stray Plane

KURV Angel Tree 2017 Slider
now playing

Angel Tree

human trafficking
now playing

Five Valley Residents Charged In Houston-Based Sex Trafficking Ring

FX and Vanity Fair Emmy Celebration – Arrivals
now playing

Louis C.K. Apologizes

(AP) – Veterans Day has special meaning this year in the small South Texas community where a church massacre occurred last weekend. Nearly half of the victims had ties to the U.S. Air Force.

The church attack victims with military backgrounds will receive a full military salute Saturday on the grounds of the community hall in Sutherland Springs as Veterans Day is observed.

An Air Force official has said that 12 of the victims had direct connections to the Air Force, “either members or with family ties.”

Devin Patrick Kelley killed more than two dozen people in a shooting Nov. 5 at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Kelley died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the massacre.

Related posts:

  1. Church Shooter’s Dad Says Family Is Grieving
  2. Air Force: Texas Shooter’s History Should Have Been Reported
  3. Pence, Abbott Attend Vigil For Victims Of Church Shooting
  4. 8 Children Among Those Killed In Church Massacre
Related Posts
GAVEL-253×189

Texas Panel Reprimands Judge For ‘Disrespectful’ Conduct

Danny Castillon 0
1024×1024

Something New To Spot: Jaguar Cubs Make Debut At Houston Zoo

Danny Castillon 0
CLASSROOM SCHOOL CLASSROOM EMPTY

Texas Special Education Programs Enrollment Surges

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video