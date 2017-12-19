Home NATIONAL Commuters Rush To Amtrak Train Wreckage To Help Survivors
(AP) – Commuters and emergency workers alike rushed to help survivors when an Amtrak passenger train derailed south of Seattle and hurtled off an overpass to the busy highway below.
Authorities say 80 passengers and five crew members were on board the train Monday morning when it derailed near DuPont, Washington. Authorities say at least three people were killed.
Military personnel from the nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord and local authorities worked alongside commuters responding to the derailment.

