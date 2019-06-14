Company Seeks Dismissal Of Lawsuits Over Sale Of Gun To Church Shooter

A Katy-based sporting goods chain is asking the Texas Supreme Court to dismiss lawsuits by families of the victims of the Texas church shooting.

In April 2016, Devin Kelley bought a rifle and two magazines from an Academy Sports and Outdoors store. In November 2017, Kelley allegedly used the gun to kill 26 people and wound 20 more at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

The parent company says federal law protects it from liability for its sale of the rifle to Kelley, who passed a background check.