Company Seeks To Give Free Caskets For Victims

(AP) -The owner of a small Texas company that designs caskets is offering to provide a coffin to each of the families of the more than two-dozen people killed in last weekend’s church shooting.

Trey Ganem, owner of Trey Ganem Designs in Edna, personalizes caskets at a cost of about $3,500. He wants to provide a custom-made one to each family free of charge. He says Sunday’s shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs was unfathomable because of the carnage brought to people who were worshipping.

Ganem’s offer comes as officials say they intend to provide about $6,500 to each family to help cover funeral expenses. Wilson County District Attorney Audrey Louis said at a news conference Tuesday that the money will come from a state fund set aside for crime victims.

Authorities put the death count in Sunday’s shooting at 26, including the unborn baby of one of the slain women.