Complaint: Missing Texas Soldier Was Killed At Fort Hood

(AP) – Federal and military investigators say a soldier missing since April was killed by a fellow soldier stationed at the same Texas base.

A criminal complaint released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas charges a civilian with helping hide the body of 20-year-old solider Vanessa Guillen.

The document says Cecily Aguilar of Killeen, Texas, helped the soldier, Aaron David Robinson, of Calumet City, Illinois, get rid of evidence after he bludgeoned Guillen with a hammer at Fort Hood then dismembered her body. The Army says Robinson fatally shot himself.