Complaint: Woman Recorded Sex Assault To Blackmail Boyfriend

(AP) – Investigators say a Houston woman recorded her boyfriend having sex with an underage girl in part to use the recording as blackmail against him if he ever decided to leave the relationship.

Forty-one-year-old Isabel Robinson was being held Thursday at the Harris County jail on multiple charges that include aggravated sexual assault of a child. A criminal complaint contends the 15-year-old sought to borrow money from Robinson and the woman said she’d pay $200 if the girl had sex with 37-year-old Judd Denley.

The complaint says Robinson gave the girl alcohol and marijuana beforehand. Authorities say Robinson had threatened to tell Denley’s wife of their affair. Denley also was being held Thursday at the jail on sex assault and other charges. Online jail records don’t indicate whether the two have attorneys.