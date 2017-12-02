Complaints Of Home With Noisy Roosters

(AP) — San Antonio animal control officials are looking into complaints a home on the city’s north side has too many roosters and that the chickens won’t stop crowing. Henry Hernandez says he’s counted 15 roosters at a home in his neighborhood and that when one of them starts to crow, they all follow. He says the racket goes on every day.

The unidentified owner of the roosters tells San Antonio television station KENS he has city approval for the animals. Animal Care Services says he’s applied for a permit to exceed the limit of three fowl in a residential neighborhood but a ruling hasn’t yet been made. The animal control agency says a new inspection will be made and the neighborhood complaints will be considered during the approval process.