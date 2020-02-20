Computer Scientist Who Pioneered ‘copy’ and ‘paste’ Has Died

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Larry Tesler, the Silicon Valley pioneer who created the now-ubiquitous computer concepts such as “cut,” “copy” and “paste,” has died. He was 74. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

(AP) The Silicon Valley pioneer who created the now-ubiquitous computer concepts such as “cut,” “copy” and “paste” has died. Larry Tesler was 74. He made using computers easier for generations as a proponent of what he called “modeless editing.” That meant a user wouldn’t have to use a keyboard to switch between modes to write and edit, for example. At Xerox, he pioneered concepts such as moving text through cut and paste and inserting text by clicking on a section and just typing. He continued that at Apple and later worked for Amazon, Yahoo and the genetics-testing service 23andMe.