Con Ed: Demand Didn’t Cause Power Problem

A man makes his way through a dark Times Square during a power outage, Saturday, July 13, 2019, in New York. Authorities were scrambling to restore electricity to Manhattan following a power outage that knocked out Times Square's towering electronic screens and darkened marquees in the theater district and left businesses without electricity, elevators stuck and subway cars stalled. (AP Photo/Michael Owens)

(AP) – Con Ed says a power outage that left parts of Manhattan in the dark for several hours didn’t have anything to do with demand on the electrical grid. Con Ed President Tim Cawley says the cause of the Saturday night outage is still under investigation.

The blackout affected thousands of customers for about 5 hours along a 40-block stretch that included Times Square to 72nd Street and Broadway, and spreading to Rockefeller Center. He says the utility company is prepared for high demand, like one expected this coming week as the temperatures rise.