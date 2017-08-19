Home TEXAS Confederate Flag No Longer Waves At Six Flags Over Texas
(AP) – The Confederate flag will no longer wave at Six Flags Over Texas. Instead, the Dallas-area theme park will fly six American flags.

The Arlington park’s Friday change comes as communities across the nation debate Confederate memorials and symbols after the deadly rally over a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Spokeswoman Sharon Parker says they “always choose to focus on celebrating the things that unite us versus those that divide us.”

The park was named for the six flags that’ve flown over Texas. In addition to the Confederate flag, the others were those of Spain, Mexico, France, the Republic of Texas and the U.S.

The Confederate flag the park flew wasn’t the battle flag known for its cross design but an earlier one known as the “stars and bars.”

