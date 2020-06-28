Confirmed Virus Cases Hit 10 Million As Poland, France Vote

(AP) – Worldwide confirmed coronavirus infections have hit the 10 million mark as voters in Poland and France went to the polls for virus-delayed elections.

New clusters of cases at a Swiss nightclub and in the central English city of Leicester showed that the virus is still circulating widely in Europe, though not at the high rate of growth seen in parts of the U.S., Latin America and India.

While concern in the U.S. has focused on big states like Texas, Arizona and Florida reporting thousands of new cases a day, rural states are also seeing infection surges, including in Kansas, where livestock outnumber people.