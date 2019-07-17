Confusion, Fear Reigns On Mexico Border With New US Policy

(AP) – Asylum-seekers gathered in Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Texas, grappled to understand what a new U.S. policy that all but eliminates refuge claims by Central Americans and many others meant for their bids to find a better life in America amid a chaos of rumors, confusion and fear.

The policy went into effect Tuesday and represents the most forceful attempt to date by President Donald Trump to slash the number of people seeking asylum in the United States. It denies asylum to anyone who shows up on the Mexican border after traveling through another country.

In some parts of Nuevo Laredo, migrants trickled into shelters. But about 70 mostly Central American migrants were returned to Mexico with an appointment with a judge tucked in plastic bags.